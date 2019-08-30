JA The Resort, Dubai Reopens as World-class, All-inclusive Experience Resort

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Within 1 million square metres of lush landscaped greenery lies JA the Resort, Dubai's Largest Experience Resort. Ahead of the much-anticipated September opening of the third property at the resort, the original JA Beach Hotel reopens its doors after extensive refurbishment.

Set along 800-metres of private beach, JA The Resort has an extensive array of leisure facilities to thrill all generations, including a 104-berth private marina, 9-hole, par 35 championship standard golf course and shooting club, confirming its elite status as the only true resort in Dubai. The all-inclusive resort claims a host of prestigious titles and was even recently appointed as Dubai's Most Sustainable Resort by the Dubai Government.

Described as the 'original heritage hotel at the heart of the action,' JA Beach Hotel has completed its 2019 makeover and will reopen for business on September 1st. The renovation included sleek all-glass balconies ensuring panoramic sea views of the beach, new bedrooms and a host of new restaurants including romantic Italian restaurant, Sette, with 360 dome views. Phoenicia restaurant will also open at JA Beach Hotel, a collaboration with the 'master of modern middle eastern cuisine' - multi award-winning Australian-Lebanese Chef Greg Malouf. The name Phoenicia comes from the ancient Mediterranean civilization that originated in Lebanon. Phoenicia is a neighborhood restaurant and contemporary celebration of the enduring popularity of Levantine cuisine. JA Beach Hotel will also be home to Vasco Da Gama, a new bar based on the intrepid Portuguese explorer.

Located 10 minutes from Dubai Parks & Resorts, 20 minutes from Dubai's buzzing JBR and 30 minutes from the iconic Dubai Mall, the 5-star JA Beach Hotel accompanies the new JA Lake View Hotel (opening September 22nd) and the Mediterranean villa suites of JA Palm Tree Court to become Dubai's Largest Experience Resort. Guests staying at the three unique properties will enjoy seven landscaped swimming pools with four swim up bars, a choice of 25 restaurants and bars, a floodlit driving range, putting and pitching greens and Leadbetter Golf Academy Dubai, 4 tennis courts and a tennis academy, squash courts, badminton courts, beach volleyball facilities, horse-riding stables, mini-golf course, Watercooled Watersports Centre with water-skiing, windsurfing , banana boats, catamarans, laser sailboats and a private marina offering fishing trips, boat trips and seaplane flights. It also boasts 6 shooting ranges, the Calm Spa, a bio-garden, Kids Club, crèche and Babysitting services.

