Sustainable sales of the avionic (+6%) and optical communications (+3%) businesses

Operating profitability over the first half of 2019

H1 2019 EBITDA at +EUR 0.7 million

Cash flow from operating activities at +EUR 0.7 million and increase in net cash for the first half of 2019

Increase of available liquidities up to EUR 3.8 million at 30 June 2019

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced its earnings for the first half of 2019 ending 30 June 2019.

Revenue and consolidated earnings for the first half of 2019

In accordance with the previous quarterly press releases, consolidated revenue for the first half of 2019 amounted to EUR 6.6 million (US$ 7.4 million) compared to EUR 6.5 million (US$ 7.9 million) for the first half of 2018 and EUR 6.4 million (US$ 7.4 million) for the second half of 2018.

Consolidated revenue in euro for the first half of 2019 increased by +1% compared to the first half of 2018 and +2% compared to the second half of 2018.

Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment, over the first half of 2019, is as follows:

Market segments Revenue (M€) For the 6 months

ended 30 June 2019 For the 6 months

ended 30 June 2018 Var. H1 (M€) 2019 2018 Aerospace 3.5 53% 3.3 50% +0.2 +6% Optical communications Adaptive optics 2.1 31% 2.0 31% +0.1 +3% Medical Biomedical 0.7 11% 1.0 15% -0.2 -24% Others 0.3 4% 0.3 4% 0.0 +9% Total 6.6 100% 6.5 100% +0.1 +1%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The first half of 2019 was marked by the robustness of the avionics sector, which increased by 6% (+EUR 0.2 million) compared to the first half of 2018 and represented more than 53% of total consolidated sales in the first half of 2019.

This increase offset the cyclical downturn in medical biomedical activity (-EUR 0.2 million compared to the first half of 2018).

The optical communications sector recorded solid sales results representing 31% of the consolidated revenue for the first half of 2019, up 3% compared to the first half of 2018.

MEMSCAP's consolidated earnings for the first half of 2019 are given within the following table:

In million euros Q1

2019 Q2

2019 H1

2019 Q1

2018 (1)

(Restated) Q2

2018 (1)

(Restated) H1

2018 (1)

(Restated) H1

2018

(Published) Revenue 3.1 3.5 6.6 2.9 3.6 6.5 6.5 Standard products* Custom products 2.1 1.0 2.1 1.4 4.3 2.3 1.9 1.0 2.3 1.3 4.2 2.3 4.2 2.3 Cost of revenue (2.2) (2.3) (4.5) (2.0) (2.3) (4.3) (4.4) Gross margin 0.9 1.2 2.1 0.9 1.3 2.2 2.1 % of revenue 30% 33% 32% 31% 36% 33% 33% Operating expenses (1.0) (1.0) (2.0) (1.0) (1.0) (2.0) (2.0) Operating profit (loss) (0.1) 0.2 0.1 (0.1) 0.3 0.2 0.1 Financial profit (loss) (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 Income tax expense (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Net profit (loss) (0.1) 0.1 (0.1) (0.2) 0.2 (0.0) 0.0

(Financial data were subject to a limited review by the Group's statutory auditors. On August 30, 2019, MEMSCAP's board of directors authorized the release of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Including the dermo-cosmetic segment.

** Net of research development grants.

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements. The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

The financial data for the 2018 financial year and presented in the comments below have been adjusted from the restatements relating to the adoption of IFRS 16, mandatory from 1 January 2019. These "restated" financial data are therefore different from those previously "published" for the 2018 financial year. The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach with restatement of comparative information. At 30 June 2019, the adoption of IFRS 16 led to an increase of EUR 5.4 million in total consolidated assets and EUR 6.0 million in total consolidated liabilities, resulting in a -EUR.0.6 million reduction in total consolidated equity. For the first half of 2019 and 2018, the adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a non-significant reduction in net income for the period and an increase in half-year EBITDA of +EUR 0.2 million in these periods. The detailed impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16 are presented in note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

In the first half of 2019, the Group's sales volumes led to a consolidated gross margin of EUR 2.1 million (31.6% of consolidated sales) compared to EUR 2.2 million during the restated first half of 2018 (33.4% of consolidated sales).

Operating expenses (net of research and development grants) amounted to EUR 2.0 million in the first half of 2019, similar to the restated first half of 2018. For the first half of 2019, the Group posted an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.2 million for the restated first half of 2018.

The net financial loss was EUR 0.1 million compared to a non-significant net financial loss for the restated first half of 2018. The tax expense of EUR 0.1 million for the first half of 2019 and for the restated first half of 2018 corresponded to the change in deferred tax over the period with no impact on the Group's cash position.

The Group therefore reported a consolidated net loss of EUR 0.1 million for the first half of 2019 compared to a non-significant consolidated net loss in the restated first half of 2018.

Evolution of the Group's cash Consolidated shareholders' equity

For the first half of 2019, the Group posted a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.7 million compared to a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million for the restated first half of 2018. Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2019, +EUR 0.7 million vs +EUR 0.3 million for the restated first half of 2018, significantly increased by EUR 0.4 million resulting in particular from the reduction of the working capital requirement over the period. Therefore, the Group's net cash position increased by EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2019 compared to a decrease of EUR 0.5 million in the restated first half of 2018.

At 30 June 2019, the Group reported available liquidities at EUR 3.8 million (31 December 2018: EUR 3.7 million) including cash investments for EUR 1.3 million (Corporate bonds) recorded under non-current financial assets and cash and short-term deposits for EUR 2.5 million.

Current financial debt, including lease liabilities under IFRS 16, was EUR 1.0 million at 30 June 2019, similar to the position at 30 December 2018 (restated).

MEMSCAP shareholders' equity totalled EUR 16.8 million at 30 June 2019 compared to EUR 16.7 million at 31 December 2018 (restated).

Analysis and perspectives

The first half of 2019 confirmed the robustness of the Group's avionics business, representing more than 53% of the half-year consolidated revenue, as well as the good performance of the optical communications market despite an uncertain international context.

MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics, medical and optical communications segments as well as increasing the flexibility of its production capabilities.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019

30 June

2019 31 December

2018 Restated (1) €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 713 1 794 Goodwill and intangible assets 7 985 7 908 Right-of-use assets 6 391 6 316 Other non-current financial assets 1 282 1 309 Deferred tax asset 496 541 17 867 17 868 Current assets Inventories 3 139 2 807 Trade and other receivables 3 099 2 943 Prepayments 391 280 Other current financial assets 41 35 Cash and short-term deposits 2 528 2 380 9 198 8 445 Total assets 27 065 26 313 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 1 867 1 867 Share premium 18 775 18 775 Treasury shares (126) (130) Retained earnings (1 215) (1 199) Foreign currency translation (2 455) (2 641) 16 846 16 672 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 6 022 5 977 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 182 236 Employee benefit liability 20 20 6 224 6 233 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 900 2 297 Lease liabilities 585 589 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 432 444 Other current financial liabilities Provisions 78 78 3 995 3 408 Total liabilities 10 219 9 641 Total equity and liabilities 27 065 26 313

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements.

The Group has labelled the restated comparative information with the heading "restated". The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Restated (1) Continuing operations €000 €000 Sales of goods and services 6 571 6 516 Revenue 6 571 6 516 Cost of sales (4 494) (4 342) Gross profit 2 077 2 174 Other income 251 261 Research and development expenses (1 061) (1 018) Selling and distribution costs (423) (375) Administrative expenses (785) (880) Operating profit (loss) 59 162 Finance costs (94) (85) Finance income 19 56 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations before tax (16) 133 Income tax expense (58) (139) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations (74) (6) Profit (loss) for the period (74) (6) Earnings per share: Basic, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) (0,010) € (0,001) Diluted, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) (0,010) € (0,001)

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements.

The Group has labelled the restated comparative information with the heading "restated". The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Restated (1) €000 €000 Profit (loss) for the period (74) (6) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets 57 (37) Hedging instruments 16 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 186 335 Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 243 314 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 243 314 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 169 308

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements.

The Group has labelled the restated comparative information with the heading "restated". The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019

(In thousands of euros, except for

number of shares) Number

of shares Issued

capital Share

premium Treasury

shares Retained

earnings Foreign

currency

translation Total

shareholders'

equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2018 Restated (1) 7 246 190 1 812 18 770 (126) (1 242) (2 606) 16 608 Loss for the period (6) (6) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (21) 335 314 Total comprehensive income (27) 335 308 Capital increase 218 400 54 (54) Treasury shares (11) (11) Share-based payment 28 28 At 30 June 2018 Restated (1) 7 464 590 1 866 18 770 (137) (1 295) (2 271) 16 933 At 1 January 2019 Restated (1) 7 468 340 1 867 18 775 (130) (1 199) (2 641) 16 672 Loss for the period (74) (74) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 57 186 243 Total comprehensive income (17) 186 169 Treasury shares 4 4 Share-based payment 1 1 At 30 June 2019 7 468 340 1 867 18 775 (126) (1 215) (2 455) 16 846

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements.

The Group has labelled the restated comparative information with the heading "restated". The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Restated (1) €000 €000 Cash flows from operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the year (74) (6) Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation 596 601 Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets 38 1 Other non-financial activities 46 167 Accounts receivable 82 (28) Inventories (271) (255) Other debtors (160) (95) Accounts payable 335 (255) Other liabilities 102 152 Total net cash flows from operating activities 694 282 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (190) (377) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets 52 (56) Total net cash flows from investing activities (138) (433) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (54) (53) Payment of lease liabilities (306) (288) Sale (purchase) of treasury shares 4 (11) Total net cash flows from financing activities (356) (352) Net foreign exchange difference (39) 19 Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents 161 (484) Opening cash and cash equivalents balance 2 044 2 742 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance 2 205 2 258

(1) The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the full retrospective approach and the comparative information is not the same as the information previously presented in the prior year's financial statements.

The Group has labelled the restated comparative information with the heading "restated". The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed note 2.2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.

