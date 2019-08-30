Regulatory News:

Completion of the acquisition of Firestone Robertson Distilling Co.

Following satisfaction of closing conditions precedent, and in line with the previous press release of August 5th, 2019, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Pernod Ricard USA, announces today the completion of the acquisition of Firestone Robertson Distilling Co., owner of the TX brand of premium whiskies.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Firestone Robertson Distilling Co.

Firestone Robertson Distilling Co (F&R): Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, F&R is a premier artisanal whiskey distillery located in Fort Worth, Texas, crafting TX Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon.

TX Whiskey was released in 2012 and quickly became renowned for its exceptionally smooth and flavorful taste, winning "Double Gold" and "Best American Craft Whiskey" honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The brand has become wildly popular throughout a growing number of states across the country not only for its taste but also for the handmade bottle tops adorned with leather the company sources from local cowboy boot makers.

Distilled and aged in the North Texas climate for approximately five years, TX Straight Bourbon gained industry notoriety for its Texas provenance by utilizing Texas grown corn and wheat, and a proprietary yeast captured from a Texas pecan nut. TX Straight Bourbon is the only bourbon in the world to utilize a wild Texas yeast strain, and is also award winning, securing a silver medal in the 2017 San Francisco competition.

For more information, please visit www.frdistilling.com

