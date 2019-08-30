Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Be Reimbursed by Car Insurance Companies in the Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how owners of vehicles damaged by hurricane Dorian can get reimbursed if they have the proper car insurance policy.

Hurricanes and other extreme weather events can easily damage or even destroy a vehicle. Collision and comprehensive coverages will reimburse the drivers who got their vehicles damaged or destroyed during a hurricane. However, drivers who want their cars to be protected against the effects of a hurricane should purchase full coverage before the trajectory and the evolution of a hurricane are determined. Insurers can put temporary binding restrictions into effect in areas that are under a hurricane or tropical storm watch/warning. In most cases, the restrictions will go into effect as soon as an area goes into a tropical storm watch/warning and lasts until 48 to 72 hours after the watch/warning ends.

Drivers can be reimbursed for the damage done to a vehicle by a hurricane if they have the next coverages:

Collision coverage. Collision coverage is an optional car insurance policy that covers the cost of repairing or replacing a vehicle if it's damaged in an accident. During a hurricane, the rain can make a vehicle to hydroplane and crash. In this type of cases, policyholders can file claims to be reimbursed. Drivers should avoid driving on wet roads, especially during a hurricane.

Comprehensive coverage. Comprehensive coverage can cover a vehicle in many different scenarios. During a hurricane, a vehicle can be affected in many different ways. Typically, a car gets damaged or destroyed during a hurricane in scenarios such as falling trees or branches, strong winds that can flip a vehicle, unsecured objects that hit a vehicle, wind damage, water damage, corrosion caused by saltwater exposure, mechanical damage caused by water exposure, and so on. Comprehensive insurance will cover all of these scenarios and even more, as long as the hurricane was the cause of damage.

"Hurricanes are extremely dangerous weather phenomena that can easily destroy your vehicle. To protect your vehicle from the damage of a hurricane, you should purchase the proper coverage before the insurers place their restrictions", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

