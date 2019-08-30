Web Presence: Rob Thomson Highlights Now-Available Custom To-Be-Built Waterfront Home

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Waterfront Properties owner and co-founder Rob Thomson shares details of custom to-be-built waterfront home listing at Admirals Cove.

Perfectly positioned along beautiful Quayside Drive, Waterfront Properties' Rob Thomson's custom to-be-built listing at Admirals Cove is set to deliver near-unparalleled luxury upon completion. Situated within one of South Florida's most in-demand communities, and enjoying a marina, yacht club, and four championship-standard golf courses plus close proximity to a number of leading local elementary, middle, and high schools, Waterfront Properties and Club Communities boss Thomson offers a closer look at the listing.

"On offer is a magnificent, custom, to-be-built waterfront home in the prestigious golfing and boating community of Admirals Cove," reveals luxury real estate mogul Thomson, owner and co-founder of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, based in Jupiter, Florida.

The planned 6,000 square foot home, which will also enjoy over 100 feet of water frontage, will, says Robert Thomson, boast only top-of-the-line fixtures, fittings, appliances, and finishes.

"With only top-of-the-line fixtures, fittings, appliances, and finishes, on the much-desired open plan ground floor, this stunning property will feature custom wood cabinets, marble floors with inlays, an elevator, impact windows and doors, a full chef's kitchen with two island food preparation stations, Thermador appliances, and more," reveals the South Florida real estate mogul.

A grand first-floor master suite, meanwhile, with coffered ceilings, will take advantage of a large and luxurious master bathroom. A downstairs guest suite and three further bedrooms on the second floor will also make up the custom to-be-built waterfront home. "Enjoy endless days under the covered lanai and summer kitchen," suggests Thomson, "overlooking the interior waterways that make Admirals Cove a one-of-a-kind community."

Perfectly nestled along the natural tropical waterways of South Florida, unique development Admirals Cove is an award-winning private estate community located in the much-sought-after town of Jupiter. "It's easily among the area's best-selling communities," says Robert Thomson, "and is ranked alongside some of the top private clubs in America."

"The beautiful, gated, and highly prestigious community," he continues, "also boasts a marina and yacht club where residents have access to shopping and other amenities, 65 boat slips, and more than 500 boat docks."

In addition to easy access to the ocean for fishing or recreational boating, golf enthusiasts may also take in 45 holes across a total of four championship golf courses, each surrounded by the unique landscapes on offer at Admirals Cove, according to Thomson.

"Just imagine waking up each day," he adds, wrapping up, "to the glorious South Florida sunshine in a residential community which truly celebrates life's abundant pleasures."

107 Quayside Drive is listed for $5,995,000. For more information, visit Waterfront Properties and Club Communities owner and co-founder Robert Thomson's listing on LuxuryRealEstate.com at https://rob-thomson.luxuryrealestate.com/2795449/.

