Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
30.08.19
21:55 Uhr
12,790 Euro
+0,130
+1,03 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,760
12,770
21:58
12,730
12,780
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE12,790+1,03 %