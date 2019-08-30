Galapagos NV: Transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium; 30 August 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Van Herk Investments B.V.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 29 August 2019 from Van Herk Investments B.V., who notified that it holds 5,800,301 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of ordinary shares (4,895,647) and American Depository Receipts (904,654). This represents 9.41% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 61,652,086 shares. Van Herk Investments B.V. thus crossed passively below the 10% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights due to the share issuance by Galapagos on 23 August 2019. Van Herk Investments B.V. is controlled by Adrianus van Herk. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

