Lone Star College: LSC-University Park Students, Faculty & Staff Celebrate Start of Fall Semester with ROAR Week

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Students, faculty and staff members at Lone Star College-University Park joined together this week to celebrate the beginning of the fall 2019 semester by kicking off ROAR Week.

From ice cream socials to meet-and-greets with faculty, ROAR Week is a LSC-University Park tradition that offers a blend of entertainment and informational resources to new and returning students.

"ROAR Week is an exciting tradition at LSC-University Park as we open each semester," said Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park president. "It's a great opportunity for our students to learn about student groups, volunteer opportunities and class options all in one place. We want to show our students that we appreciate them and are committed to helping them succeed."

During the week, students network with their peers, faculty and staff. Highlights of the week include: "Donuts with Deans," "Coffee Talk with Your Professor," "Waffle Bar Wednesday," "Ice Cream Social" and "Pizza Party." Other activities like "Spin Art," "Plant Your Own Lucky Bamboo" and "Trivia Game Show" also help students unwind after a full day of class. ROAR Week events are free and open to enrolled LSC-University Park students.

ROAR Week is just one of the many opportunities students have to discover LSC-University Park. The college offers an open learning environment with convenient options in face-to-face, online and hybrid delivery modes. LSC-University Park also offers over 70 programs leading to industry certifications and associate degrees in high-demand disciplines and careers. In 2018, the college launched its innovative GradUP initiative, which aims to increase the three-year student graduation rate by 300% in three years.

Classes start throughout the year at LSC-University Park. To learn about Late Start registration and how to join the LSC-University Park family, go to LoneStar.edu/UP-LateStart.

Established in 2012, LSC-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest growing and most innovative institutions of higher education in the country. Under its founding president, Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park is committed to the community's prosperity and upward mobility through student success. The college's competent and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs. Standout college facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, the Learning Innovation Labs and the Geology Rock Wall. For more information about LSC-University Park, please visit LoneStar.edu/UP or call 281.290.2600.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

New Beginnings. Students at Lone Star College-University Park take part in different ROAR Week events.

