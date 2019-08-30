Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Eric Sprott announces that on August 30, 2019, 3,103,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Klondike Gold Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) with an exercise price of $0.45 per common share expired unexercised representing approximately 2.9% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 11,033,000 common shares and 3,103,000 Warrants representing approximately 10.1% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.6% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

As a result of the expiry of Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 11,033,000 common shares representing approximately 10.1 % of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership change of greater than 2% and the filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Klondike Gold Corp. is located at 3123-595 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1J1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Klondike Gold Corp.'s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

2176423 Ontario Ltd.

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1

