Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased to 734,430,308 common shares with voting rights as at August 30, 2019. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from August 1, 2019 to date is a result of the Company purchasing shares under the existing normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on August 30, 2019 at 5:00pm Eastern Time.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565

Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583

Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50