Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Issues Statement Regarding Recent Events Concerning Its OTC Markets Profile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is aware that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has updated Fiore's profile page with a Stock Promotion flag. Following notice of the updated profile, the OTC Markets supplied the Company with examples of articles purportedly published by the National Inflation Association ("NIA"). Fiore has no relationship with NIA and has never communicated with or engaged this group to provide any services or promotion.

Fiore does not endorse views or positions made by unauthorized third parties, including those of NIA, newsletter writers, bloggers or social media users. We maintain our filings regarding our financial position, status of operations and material changes as required by applicable Canadian securities regulators. Fiore encourages those interested in Fiore to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). We refer investors and investment advisors to those materials to assess the suitability of investing in our company. Any investor or investment advisor seeking to verify whether a publication was disseminated by Fiore can email info@fioregold.com.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations.

