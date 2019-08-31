Prospera Energy Inc.: Passing of Loraine McVean, Director

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States



KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera") is sorry to announce the death of its Director, Loraine McVean, and extends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. Loraine served on the Board of Prospera since 2006 and diligently and ably assisted through many challenges and opportunities over those years.

Effective August 27, 2019, Savi Franz was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of Burkhard Franz, and Sarshar Ahmed, was added to the Board of Directors.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

For further information:

Sarshar Ahmad, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Email: sahmad@prosperaenergy.com

Tel: (403) 457-9010

Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

