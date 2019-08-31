Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 31.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JQ37 ISIN: CA74360U1021 Ticker-Symbol: OF6B 
Frankfurt
29.08.19
14:19 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,010
+53,30 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSPERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSPERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,035
30.08.
31.08.2019 | 01:20
(53 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Prospera Energy Inc.: Passing of Loraine McVean, Director

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera") is sorry to announce the death of its Director, Loraine McVean, and extends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. Loraine served on the Board of Prospera since 2006 and diligently and ably assisted through many challenges and opportunities over those years.

Effective August 27, 2019, Savi Franz was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of Burkhard Franz, and Sarshar Ahmed, was added to the Board of Directors.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

For further information:

Sarshar Ahmad, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Email: sahmad@prosperaenergy.com
Tel: (403) 457-9010
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558098/Passing-of-Loraine-McVean-Director


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE