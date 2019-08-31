TIDAL to Exclusively Livestream Made In America Festival 8/31 and 9/1

Fans can tune into performances from Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo & more for free on TIDAL.com/MIA

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, global streaming and entertainment platform TIDAL will be exclusively livestreaming Made In America Festival from Philadelphia, PA on August 31 and September 1, 2019. This year's event includes performances by: Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo, Rosalía, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Pink Sweat$, James Blake, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Jacob Banksand more.

This weekend, TIDAL members and non-members alike can watch the entire festival on TIDAL.com/MIA. Media can embed the performances using codes here:

Rock and Liberty Stages: http://tdl.sh/MIARLPL

Freedom Stage: http://tdl.sh/MIAFreePL

TIDAL Stage: http://tdl.sh/MIATIDALPL

Following the livestream, the full festival and individual artist performance videos will be available on demand and in replay, exclusively on TIDAL.

TIDAL continues to bring some of the most promising emerging talent to TIDAL stage. Past performers include Juice WRLD, who has gone on to release several tracks peaking on the Billboard Top 100 charts, Icy Girl Saweetie, who became the seventh female rapper to hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, multi-talented rapper Sheck Wes, Dominican songstressAmara La Negra, R&B soul singerAri Lennoxand many more. Learn more about this year's performers here.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers-which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.