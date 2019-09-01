News from KTM Industries, Vienna Insurance Group, FACC, S Immo, Warimpex, Immofinanz, Andritz, Fabasoft, Porr, Strabag, Marinomed, Uniqa, UBM, Frequentis, Eyemaxx and a strong ATX back above 2900. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,5% to 2.911,15 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 6,02%. Up to now there were 85 days with a positive and 84 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 11,82% away, from the low 6,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,26%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,24%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 8,7% in front of Immofinanz 6,38% and UBM 5,64%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -4,11% in front of VIG -3,66% and Semperit -3,54%. Further highlights this week: OMV for 4 days in a row up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...