A better week for Austrian ATX, which climbed 0,93 points in week 11, but remains in negative area, when it comes to year-to-date-performance.. Top-Performer was Immofinanz and News came from S Immo, Wienerberger, UBM, VIG, Austrian Post, Palfinger, Vienna Airport, Verbund, Frequentis, Immofinanz, Pierer Mobility and Vienna Stock Exchange. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,93% to 7.564,91 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -0,67%. Up to now there were 27 days with a positive and 27 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,29% away, from the low 2,55%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Friday with 0,15%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,1%. These are the best-performers this week: Immofinanz 4,91% in front of Frequentis 4,03% and OMV 3,71% ....

