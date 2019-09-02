Mr Stephen Phillips



HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (September 2) started his duty visit to Singapore as part of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK)'s latest efforts to promote Hong Kong's business attractions.During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with leaders from various companies that have plans to set up a presence in Hong Kong, including those in the creative industries; healthcare, innovative food, and fintech sectors; as well as various business and professional services companies. He will also speak at a roundtable event supported by Enterprise Singapore to update business communities about the opportunities Hong Kong has to offer related to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development."Hong Kong and Singapore share some similar characteristics as Asia's international business cities, yet both are unique in terms of geographical locations and business ecosystems," Mr Phillips said."Hong Kong's special functions in the Greater Bay Area development provide an unrivalled leverage point for Singaporean companies and startups to capture new opportunities in the city and Mainland China over the long run. The Outline Development Plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has set out Hong Kong's multiple roles, among other things as an international financial city, a global innovation hub and the centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the long run, these areas of work are all conducive to developing Hong Kong further as an international metropolis with enhanced competitiveness."