Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group has completed the outsourcing of its telesales unit in Sweden

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group has completed the outsourcing of its telesales unit in Sweden

Asiakastieto Group Plc and Affärsfakta i Sverige AB have completed the outsourcing of the telesales operations in UC Affärsfakta AB disclosed on 14 May 2019. Asiakastieto Group has as of 1 September 2019 fully transferred the telesales operations in Sweden to Affärsfakta i Sverige AB, a company founded by the current management of UC Affärsfakta AB.

Along with the outsourcing, approximately 100 employees from the telesales unit in Sweden have transferred their employment to Affärsfakta i Sverige AB. Affärsfakta i Sverige AB operates in four cities in Sweden. Krister Ahlberg, former CEO of the telesales unit in Sweden, will continue as CEO in Affärsfakta i Sverige AB. The outsourcing is now fully completed.

"By outsourcing the telesales operations, Asiakastieto increases its efficiency and releases capital to be used for our core business. Affärsfakta i Sverige AB will become one of Asiakastieto's most important partners", says Asiakastieto Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

