SERSTECH AB: Serstech launches several new products and enters the pharmaceutical market

Serstech today launches new versions of the Serstech 100 Indicator and the ChemDash software, both of which target the pharmaceutical and life-science market. The instrument and software are compliant with FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) regulatory framework that most pharmaceutical producers around the world adhere to.

The market for hand-held Raman instruments is estimated to be valued at 30 MEUR annually and Serstech already has 30 sales partners around the world addressing this market. Using Serstech's hardware and software to verify incoming goods, without opening the containers, will allow pharmaceutical producers to improve their efficiency and reduce cost.

"The FDA compliance is an absolute requirement for sales to this segment and the feedback we have from our partners and their customers is very promising", says Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

Today, Serstech also launches its Heroin ID Kit, which is targeted at the security industry and is sold as an accessory to the Serstech 100 Indicator. During the summer, Serstech has applied for a patent for the solution, which uses SERS technology (Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy) to greatly amplify the Raman signal in substances with a weak signal or high noise, such as heroin. The Heroin ID Kit solves a problem inherent in the underlying Raman technology and allows for quick and easy identification of heroin street samples.

"This is our second patent application in less than a year and we are confident that our Heroin ID Kit is one of the best in the market", says Johan Diedrichs, Serstech VP R&D.

For further information, please contact:



Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

tel: +46 739 606067

email: ss@serstech.co m

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

tel: +46 702 072643

email: tp@serstech.com

Company website: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 09:15 CET on September 2, 2019.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, phone: 040-20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se