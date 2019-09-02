On June 5, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Matra Petroleum AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments, with reference to a press releases published by the Company on that same day. On August 31, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB would initiate a process for the removal of the shares in the Company from trading on Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Matra Petroleum AB (MATRA, ISIN code SE0009696040, order book ID 136267) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstances. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB