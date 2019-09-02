The Uzbek government last week opened a rooftop solar program which provides 30% of the initial costs for buying and installing a PV system, up to around $320 per project. Tax incentives are also available.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has introduced provisions to support rooftop PV, solar heaters and energy-efficient gas burners. The program will grant homeowners a 30% rebate of the initial cost of buying and deploying a PV system up to UZS3 million ($318). For solar heaters and gas burners, the maximum grants will be UZS1.5 million UZS200,000, respectively. The new regime will also grant ...

