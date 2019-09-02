Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2019

On August 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 224 per share.
The closing price on August 30, 2019, was SEK 210,60 for the Class A shares and SEK 205,30 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, September 2, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on September 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_190902_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee4a1e83-1bd9-4962-9120-1966a5b4d97f)