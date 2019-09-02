Anzeige
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 
Stuttgart
02.09.19
08:08 Uhr
19,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,270
19,870
10:55
Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2019

On August 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 224 per share.

The closing price on August 30, 2019, was SEK 210,60 for the Class A shares and SEK 205,30 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, September 2, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on September 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_190902_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee4a1e83-1bd9-4962-9120-1966a5b4d97f)

