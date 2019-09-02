Valmet to supply a biomass boiler and a flue gas treatment plant to BS Energy's combined heat and power plant in Braunschweig, Germany

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a biomass-fired boiler and a flue gas treatment plant to BS Energy's combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Braunschweig, Germany. The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2019. The total value of the order is around EUR 50 million.

The boiler with its auxiliary equipment will be part of BS Energy's energy production strategy 2030. The primary target of the investment is to replace the coal-fired boiler, which will be removed from production in 2022. In addition, the new biomass-fired CHP plant will support BS Energy's objective of environmentally friendly and carbon-neutral production, as it will serve as a base-load unit to meet the district heating and electric power needs of the Braunschweig municipality.

"Valmet convinced us with their offer: we will get a particularly efficient and flexible boiler and with it, the benefits of expertise from world-wide reference projects," says Paul Anfang, Deputy Chairman of the Board of BS Energy.

"We are very proud to have been selected as the technology partner to this sustainable energy project and we are looking forward to work in close cooperation with BS Energy. Valmet's circulating fluidized bed technology provides reliable operation for waste wood and various other challenging biomass fuels. This plant will fulfill future environmental demands with low emission levels and high efficiency on electrical and district heating production," says KaiJanhunen, Vice President of Valmet's Energy business unit.

The biomass-fired CHP plant will produce approximately 20 megawatts of electricity and 60 megawatts thermal of district heat. The takeover of the biomass-fired CHP plant is scheduled for early 2022.

Information about Valmet's delivery

The CYMIC circulating fluidized bed boiler included in Valmet's delivery will use recycled wood as its primary fuels. The boiler generates 27 kg/s of high-pressure steam at a pressure of 75 bar and a temperature of 525°C. Its steam-generating capacity is 78 MWth.

The flue gas cleaning system included in the delivery will enable fulfilling the tightening emission standards for the future, with the help of a two-phase dust removal system and a semi-dry sorbent injection system.

Information about the customer BS Energy

BS Energy is a subsidiary company owned by the City of Braunschweig (25.1%), Veolia Deutschland GmbH (50.1%) and Thüga AG (24.8%). The company is the regional energy supplier in Braunschweig, as well as the owner of the distribution networks (power, gas, water, heat, fiber). Along with energy and water, the BS Energy Group provides services in the areas of wastewater, street lighting and infrastructure. In 2017, the turnover of BS Energy was around EUR 641 million. The BS Energy Group employs around 1,200 professionals and trainees.

