Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
Frankfurt
02.09.19
08:02 Uhr
8,220 Euro
-0,040
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
02.09.2019 | 10:05
(95 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 9 September 2019

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
2 September 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 9 September 2019

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.25 percentage points from 0.75 per cent to 0.50 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 9 September 2019. The change is due to the decline of market rates. The previous time the prime rate was lowered was on February 2016.

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, Tel.: +358 10 247 7211

Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, and personal insurance. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas in Finland. Aktia's customers are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)