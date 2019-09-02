Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 9 September 2019

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

2 September 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 9 September 2019

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.25 percentage points from 0.75 per cent to 0.50 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 9 September 2019. The change is due to the decline of market rates. The previous time the prime rate was lowered was on February 2016.

Further information:

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, Tel.: +358 10 247 7211

