Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
02.09.2019 | 10:34
(84 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Resignation of George Roach from the Board

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Resignation of George Roach from the Board

PR Newswire

London, September 2

2 September 2019For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Resignation of George Roach from the board with immediate effect

AAA announces the resignation of George Roach from the Company's Board of Directors with immediate effect. George has been involved with the Company as a director for many years and a shareholder for even longer - from the time that AAA acquired Dynamic Intertrade. The Company would like to thank George for his valuable contribution to the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank George for his valuable contribution to the Board and to the Company. We wish George all the best in the future," commented David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman.

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0) 84 600 6001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

© 2019 PR Newswire