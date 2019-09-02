Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Resignation of George Roach from the Board

2 September 2019 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Resignation of George Roach from the board with immediate effect

AAA announces the resignation of George Roach from the Company's Board of Directors with immediate effect. George has been involved with the Company as a director for many years and a shareholder for even longer - from the time that AAA acquired Dynamic Intertrade. The Company would like to thank George for his valuable contribution to the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank George for his valuable contribution to the Board and to the Company. We wish George all the best in the future," commented David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman.

