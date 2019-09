Encavis continued its growth in H1, with weather-adjusted EBITDA and EBIT up 17% y-o-y. FY19 guidance was increased again, mostly reflecting the positive impact of favourable weather conditions in H1. The company has a strong growth track record (c 35% EBITDA and EBIT CAGR 2018-19) and a large pipeline to drive future earnings progression and dividends growth. It offers a 3% dividend yield in FY19e, with growth prospects.

