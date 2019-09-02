Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) has today finalised the acquisition of the entire share capital of the companies that make up Lagardère's Television Business (excluding Mezzo).

The Group is delighted with the completion of this external growth operation, which will strengthen its overall position in the French media market thanks to:

an audiovisual offering for the whole family,

a 4 th free-to-air channel,

free-to-air channel, the power of the Gulli brand, especially in on-demand TV (replay and SVOD),

an international exposure.

The transaction, which costs €215 million (enterprise value), was paid in full.

The acquired scope will be consolidated in the Group's financial statements as of 1 September 2019.

