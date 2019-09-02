Anzeige
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Frankfurt
02.09.19
09:11 Uhr
1,674 Euro
+0,077
+4,82 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,654
1,689
11:17
1,668
1,675
11:17
02.09.2019 | 11:01
(54 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 29

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date:2 September 2019

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:604,510
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:604,510

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:660,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:660,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:131,881
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:131,881

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2018 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 200,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:200,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 653,362
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:653,362

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 250,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:250,000

Name of contact:Laura Higgins
Telephone number of contact:020 7067 2999
Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period580,394,852

