550 new and improved products to launch on 2nd September, making up 53% of Iceland's frozen range

Iceland has announced an update of its own label frozen ranges, with hundreds of lines launched and updated

A Limited Edition range will also be unveiled with 'when it's gone it's gone' mechanic, providing a constant stream of new product launches

Supermarket Iceland has announced it is to undertake the biggest shake up in its own-brand history with over 550 new and improved products launching in stores from 2nd September. The overhaul of Iceland's popular own label follows months of market trends, social media and sales analysis as the supermarket looks to create the UK's first own-label range driven directly by customer feedback.

The frozen category has seen a steady resurgence; a report by The Grocer (released 25.05.19) revealed the category jumped in value by 3.4% to £6.3bn over the course of the last year1. Shoppers from all walks of life are experiencing the benefits of frozen foods, with figures from Kantar showing that nearly 37% of Iceland's sales came from the more affluent ABC1 social group in the last six months of 2018 five years ago this was less than a third2

Frozen foods are also witnessing a surge in popularity amongst discount shoppers, where 39% are now looking to economise by switching to frozen3. Research conducted by Sheffield Hallam University suggested that switching to frozen food can reduce household food bills by as much as £250 a year.

All new products have been informed by customer product reviews, shared on social media, Iceland's ecommerce site and in store, alongside trend research. 550 lines will be unveiled, comprising of dishes well known to customers which have been given a recipe revival alongside brand new ones customers are yet to discover.

Andrew Staniland, Director of Frozen at Iceland said: "In response to the increase in demand for frozen food we are proud to be launching our biggest ever range of new and improved own label products and giving customers even more of what they want.

"We undertook an intensive research project, analysing our customer feedback and reviewing our product recipes to challenge each one, and we're proud and confident that our new recipes and products will respond to customer trends.

"This latest range embraces the benefits of frozen food and is based on trends, customer opinion and optimised recipes. It is our biggest launch to date and definitely the most ambitious frozen food range in UK supermarkets."

The supermarket is also introducing a carefully selected range of frozen Limited Edition products, which will be released throughout the coming months to provide a steady stream of new products for customers to try each week. The range will provide shoppers excellent value alongside the food innovation Iceland is well known for. From Steak and Stilton Pie to Frozen Pomegranate Seeds and Salt and Pepper Chips, the 'when it's gone it's gone' selection will be filled with trend-led and seasonal products which shoppers will need to be quick to snap up.

Iceland will launch over 500 Limited Edition products over the coming twelve months, reflecting an investment of around £2m in innovation.

Iceland is no stranger to delivering products in line with customer demand and trends. The No Bull meat-alternative range, available at Iceland, has sold over 2.6 million burgers since its launch. The range was introduced in response to a greater demand for supermarket vegan food, as demand for meat-free food soared by 987%4 in 2018.

1 The Grocer The Captain's Table May 2019

2 Kantar Worldpanel

3 Mintel UK The Savvy food shopper April 2018

4 The Vegan Society

