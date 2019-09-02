Novaremed AG (Novaremed), a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has secured CHF2.6 million in additional financing from its existing shareholders and several new private investors. This brings the total financing raised by the company, since its inception, to CHF21 million. In addition, the company announced that Subhasis Roy, Novaremed's COO since April 2018, will be stepping up and fulfilling the role of Interim CEO.

The recent funding and strengthened leadership team are both integral developments for Novaremed as the company accelerates its preparation towards initiating a Phase 2b study in Diabetic Neuropathic Pain (DNP). The company is pleased to have received positive feedback from the FDA from their recently conducted Pre-IND meeting, which sets the path forward for the IND opening of the Phase 2b study in DNP.

"This additional financing underscores the commitment of our shareholders and private investors, as well as their faith in Novaremed's potential," said Harry Welten, Chairman of the Board of Novaremed. "Novaremed is well-positioned with a seasoned leadership team, led by Subhasis, to drive Novaremed's clinical development and operations forward."

Notes to the Editor:

About Novaremed

Novaremed Ltd. was founded in 2008 in Israel and transferred its corporate headquarters to Novaremed AG, founded in November 2017 in Switzerland. Novaremed is developing NRD.E1, an orally active non-opioid small molecule with a new mechanism of action for the treatment of DNP. In a Phase 2a Proof of Concept study, NRD.E1 showed clinically relevant reduction in patient reported pain. Novaremed is currently preparing for a global Phase 2b study in DNP, expected to start in Q2/3 2020. For more information, visit www.novaremed.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005074/en/

Contacts:

Subhasis Roy, Interim CEO/COO

Tel: +41 79 2075715

Email: subhasis.roy@novaremed.com