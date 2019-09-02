Regulatory News:

As of August 1, 2019, Jean-Pierre Sbraire is Chief Financial Officer and member of the Total Executive Committee, following Patrick de La Chevardière's retirement.

As of August 19, 2019, Helle Kristoffersen is President, Strategy Innovation and a Total Executive Committee member. The position was previously held by Philippe Sauquet, now focusing on his responsibilities as President, Gas Renewables Power.

Total's Executive Committee now consists of:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration Production.

Helle Kristoffersen, President, Strategy Innovation.

Momar Nguer, President, Marketing Services.

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining Chemicals.

Philippe Sauquet, President, Gas Renewables Power.

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer.

Namita Shah, President, People Social Responsibility.

"Our diversity of backgrounds drives innovation and progress at Total. So I'm very pleased to welcome the new members to the Executive Committee, which now includes two women," commented Patrick Pouyanné, Total's Chairman CEO. Total set a target in late 2018 to have women account for more than 20% of the positions on business segment and large operational division Management Committees.

Helle Kristoffersen

Helle Kristoffersen began her career in 1989 at the investment bank Lazard Frères. In 1991, she moved to the transportation and logistics company Bolloré. In 1994, Ms. Kristoffersen joined Alcatel, where she continued her career until 2010. She served as Alcatel's and then Alcatel-Lucent's Senior Vice President, Strategy.

Ms. Kristoffersen joined Total in January 2011 as Deputy Senior Vice President and then Senior Vice President, Strategy Business Intelligence. On September 1, 2016, she became Senior Vice President, Strategy Corporate Affairs, in Gas, Renewables Power. In 2019, Ms. Kristoffersen was appointed President, Strategy Innovation and a Total Executive Committee member.

A dual Danish and French national, Helle Kristoffersen is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (Ulm) and the Paris Graduate School of Economics, Statistics and Finance (ENSAE), and holds a master's degree in econometrics from Université Paris 1. She is an alumna of the Institute for Higher National Defense Studies (IHEDN) and a Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Jean-Pierre Sbraire

Jean-Pierre Sbraire began his career at Total in 1990 in the Trading Shipping Division. In 1995, he joined Exploration Production, holding various positions in Paris and Nigeria in finance, economics and business development.

In 2005, he was appointed General Secretary and Finance Manager for Total in Venezuela. In 2009, he became Senior Vice President, E&P Subsidiaries Financial Operations.

In 2012, Mr. Sbraire was appointed Vice President, Equity Crude Acquisitions in Trading Shipping. From September 2016 to September 2017, he served as Group Treasurer. He then accepted the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer. In 2019, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member.

Mr. Sbraire is a graduate of ENSTA ParisTech engineering school and has a master's degree from IFP School.

