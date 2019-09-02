Two procurement exercises will be for ground-mounted PV and will be launched in January and June. A third tender, scheduled for February, will concern rooftop PV.From pv magazine France. "We want to make solar energy one of the pillars of the French electricity system," the nation's minister for the ecological and inclusive transition Élisabeth Borne stated as she announced three solar tenders. "With these new tenders, we are giving ourselves the means to our ambition since they will increase the installed capacity by more than 20% - for nearly 2 GW." Two of the three tenders will be for ground-mounted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...