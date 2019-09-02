EDHEC and Scientific Beta launch "Advanced Factor & ESG Investing" Research Chair



New chair to provide high-quality research for decision-makers in the professional arena

EDHEC Business School and Scientific Beta have announced the launch of the "Advanced Factor & ESG Investing" research chair. The objectives of the chair are to contribute with strong academic research to, and to be able to participate in, the development of knowledge on factor investing and ESG, which are two subjects of strategic importance for the investment industry.

This chair will be co-directed by two senior EDHEC Business School professors, Professors Raman Uppal and Abraham Lioui, and two Scientific Beta directors, Dr Felix Goltz and Frederic Ducoulombier, who are respectively in charge of research and ESG within Scientific Beta. The chair is intended to host not only researchers from the two organisations, but also from other academic institutions.

The budget shared between EDHEC and Scientific Beta is €3 million for the next three years.

Over the next three years, the Scientific Beta chair will address the following questions from a research perspective:

Investability and factor crowding

Questioning the ESG factor

Factor premia regimes and the link between macro and micro factors

Machine learning in factor investing

How deep learning can improve the quality of ESG information

Digital age, intangible investing and factor definitions

New beta measurement methodology

The research chair will lead to:

The production of research that will be published in tier-1 academic journals, and which as such will be a reference through both its scientific rigour and the non-vested nature of its results.

The presentation of results in a format that is accessible to professionals in the form of the practical application of the research article, with the practical application itself being the subject of a webinar, and

Participation in scientific conferences to present the research results. From 2020, an annual research chair conference will be held alternately in Europe and the US. This conference will be an opportunity to present the results and the ongoing research to professionals

Commenting on the launch of the research chair, Professor Noël Amenc, CEO of Scientific Beta, said, "EDHEC, through EDHEC-Risk Institute and Scientific Beta, has long been at the forefront of academic research in the area of passive investment and risk management. With the "Advanced Factor & ESG Investing" research chair, our aim is to continue to help the investment industry to benefit from the results of the highest level of research into factor and ESG investing. Independent from the research conducted by its own R&D teams, this scientific research also ensures that Scientific Beta has a long-term view of subjects that can influence its future offerings and participates in the necessary cognitive diversity of the factor and ESG investing approaches offered to our clients."

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.

