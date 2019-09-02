Wire Marking Labels Market Trends, Growth Factor & Competitive Analysis by 2023 | Key Players Profiled: Brady, Lem, Lapp, Ziptape, Silverfox, HellermannTyton, & Gardner Bender: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wire marking labels market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2012 to 2023). Wire marking labels are used to differentiate two identical cables in the same network. They help technicians in identifying the cable that requires replacement while troubleshooting. All they have to do is to check the flag attached to the wire for technical specifications and function. Technical specifications printed on markers allow technicians to find the wire they need to replace in less time. As such, wire marking labels save both - time and labour for network engineers.

Advent of wire labels that can withstand extreme environmental conditions is anticipated to propel market growth. Such properties make wire markers suitable for data centres and electrical applications. Availability of printers that can be used to print stickers for wires and cables is expected to impel wire marking labels market growth. These printers can print on wide range of label materials to reduce operational cost. Advanced features such as auto calibration enables immediate printing of wire markers. In addition, increasing use of wire markers in data centres to expedite maintenance and reduce network downtime is driving the market. Moreover, growth of telecommunication industry across the globe will drive the market over the forecast period. To cater to rising demand for durable cable markers, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D activities to develop advanced products. For instance, in January 2019, Brady Corporation launched Brady Printer M611 that can be controlled using Smartphone application. Consumers can install an application called express on their mobile phones to pair and connect mobile label printer using Bluetooth technology. The printer can design complex markers with 1D and 2D codes and barcodes. Consumers can edit existing designs using Express application on Smartphone and send it to mobile printer via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for immediate printing.

Product Insights

Based on product, wire marking labels market can be categorized into write-on wire labels, print-on wire labels, and pre-printed wire labels. Pre-printed wire labels segment is expected to account for significant market share in the coming years. This is attributed to rising focus on reducing equipment and supply costs in organizations. Pre-printed labels are a viable operation for consumers who have limited budget and prefer to minimize their printing expenses.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, wire marking labels market can be classified into telecommunication systems, industrial wire marking system, electrical, Datacom, and others. Telecommunication system segment is expected to account for significant market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of Smartphone and internet users across the globe. Growing need for efficient telecom network to reduce call drops and increase internet speed is likely to impel demand for network wires. Datacom segment is likely to account for largest market share over the forecast period owing to increasing number of data centres across the globe. Increasing use of internet on smart phones and other mobile communication devices is generating huge volume of data. This factor is driving demand for data centers and wire marking labels.

Regional Insights

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold highest market share owing to increasing number of data communication centers in the region. Data communication centers require multiple local area network (LAN) cables, which require labelling for identification. Labelling makes it easy for technicians to find and replace the faulty cable when troubleshooting. In Asia Pacific, India and China are expected to witness significant wire marking labels market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and rising focus on smart cities in developing countries.

In Europe, Italy and Germany are expected to be contributing well to market share owing to growing adoption of IoT in manufacturing industry. Some of the leading companies operating in the wire marking labels market are 3M Company, Brady Corporation, Silver Fox Limited, Panduit Corporation, and HellermannTyton. Most companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their business portfolio and to gain competitive edge over others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Wire Marking Labels in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Wire Marking Labels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M

Brady

Lem

Lapp

TE Connectivity

PHOENIX CONTACT

CONTACT Ziptape

Panduit

HellermannTyton

Brother

Silverfox

Seton

Gardner Bender

Dymo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Write-On Wire Labels

Print-On Wire Labels

Pre-Printed Wire Labels

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wire Marking Labels for each application, including

Electrical, Datacom and Telecommunication Systems

Industrial Wire Marking System

Other Applications

