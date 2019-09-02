L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
August 30, 2019
95,168,518
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 96,330,699
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 95,306,255
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
