Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Tradegate
02.09.19
12:56 Uhr
15,580 Euro
+0,120
+0,78 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,530
15,655
13:55
15,560
15,655
13:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S15,580+0,78 %