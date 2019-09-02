Co-Founder of Bright Impact, David Brim, Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2019 / David Brim, Co-Founder of Bright Impact and Orlando Opportunity Fund, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

For more information, please visit the David Brim, Forbes Finance Council Profile.

David Brim was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome David Brim of Bright Impact into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, David Brim has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, David will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm excited to share my perspective and expertise with the Forbes readers," said David. "Forbes has been one of my favorite business publications for many years. It is an honor to be selected to the Forbes Finance Council and have the opportunity to work with their team. I'm also looking forward to collaborating with the other members, which include some of the best and brightest in the finance industry."

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About David Brim:

David Brim is an Orlando based entrepreneur and marketing strategist turned investor. He is the founding partner and Chief Strategy Officer of Orlando Opportunity Fund, focused on advancing Central Florida communities through investments in early stage companies and commercial real estate. Mr. Brim is also a co-founder of Bright Impact, a consulting, software and fund administration company focused on Opportunity Zones. David has founded many early stage ventures across a variety of industries including software, marketing, ecommerce, and real estate. For more information about Bright Impact, visit https://www.brightimpact.com. To learn more about David Brim, visit his blog at https://www.davidbrim.com.

CONTACT:

Christina Fleming

christina@brightimpact.com

(949) 555-2861



SOURCE: Bright Impact

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558121/Co-Founder-of-Bright-Impact-David-Brim-Accepted-into-Forbes-Finance-Council