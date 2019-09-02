Sock It to Me Announces the Launch of their Annual Design a Sock Contest

People May Submit their Ideas for Fun and Wacky Socks Starting on September 3, 2019

MILWAKIE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2019 / The founders of Sock It to Me are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their popular annual Design a Sock Contest.

For more information on this fun and creative contest, which runs from September 3-30, 2019, please check out https://contest.sockittome.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, for people who have always wanted to try their hand at designing fun, whimsical and/or colorful socks, now is their chance. People can download the entry form on the Sock It to Me website, draw their design and then either submit the form online or drop it off in person at the Sock It to Me company in Milwaukie, Oregon.

"Design-a-Sock is your chance to tell us what you want on our socks, and maybe win the opportunity to see it produced. It also happens to be one of our favorite times of year," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team at Sock It to Me truly enjoys getting to see the thousands of amazing designs and interact with people in a way they wouldn't otherwise.

People with lots of ideas for fun new socks can submit up to five designs, and ideally, a maximum of six colors should be used in each entry.

As for the prizes for this creatively cool contest, the spokesperson said the first place winner will receive $2,000 in cash, 15 pairs of Sock It to Me socks from the current lineup-as well as having his or her design manufactured on real socks.

The second place prize is $1,000 in cash, 10 pairs of socks and the design may be manufactured on real socks, at the company's discretion. Third place will receive $500 in cash, 5 pairs of socks and the design may also be manufactured on actual socks.

