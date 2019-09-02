The "Europe Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for pharmaceutical desiccant is forecast to proliferate at a compound annual growth rate of 4.59% throughout the forecasting period between 2019 and 2027.

Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany and countries in rest of Europe together form the pharmaceutical desiccant market in the European region.

The ever increasing growth of the pharmaceutical industry has been influential in fuelling the growth of the pharmaceutical desiccant market. The economic gains and the rising disposable incomes have mainly contributed to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical market.

The increase in income levels, especially for people belonging to the lower economic strata, along with initiatives by the government to provide basic healthcare facilities are expected to increase the availability and affordability of medicines for the population. This is expected to fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, thus leading to an increased usage of pharmaceutical desiccants.

Pharmaceutical desiccants function according to their type at different temperatures. The desiccant temperature must be based upon the temperature that the product requires. Sometimes due to fluctuation in temperature, the desiccant might react with the product producing adverse effects. Due to these, the product might get hampered, which is not suitable for the pharmaceutical industry and is a major restraint for the industry.

Competitive Outlook

The top key players in the pharmaceutical desiccant market include Oker-Chemie, Rotor Source, W. R. Grace Co, Munters, Sanner, and ProFlute.

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Government Initiatives Taken to Ensure Quality of Drugs

2.6.2. Continuous Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Variable Temperatures Hamper Pharmaceutical Products

2.7.2. Stringent Regulations

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Establishment of Strong Presence in Varying Consumer Preferences

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Growing Customer Expectancies

2.9.2. Pricing is Market-Based Rather Than Cost-Based

