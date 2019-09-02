Divido, the World's Most Global Platform for Point-of-Purchase Finance, Expands to France

Divido is now working with retailers like Galeries Lafayette, lenders like BNP and payment intermediary partners like Worldline

PARIS and LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divido , the white-label platform for point-of-purchase finance which is licensed by retailers, lenders and payment intermediaries, today officially announces it is now processing transactions in the French market, announcing new clients and the opening of its new office in Paris as it ramps up activity in the region.

Multinational retailers chose Divido to reach 234 million customers via one integration

Divido's lending platform is already live and connecting national lenders with multinational retailers in France, including Simba Sleep which will be followed by Lenovo and HTC . They chose Divido because its platform is multi-country, omnichannel and quick to launch.

"The consumer finance market is thriving in France and throughout Europe. Some of our biggest clients are based in the region, while others are looking to make the leap into one of the world's largest economies," said Christer Holloman, CEO and co-founder, Divido. "Our expansion into France is a symbol of our natural evolution as a company. Our goal has always been to build the world's most global platform for point-of-purchase finance."

Lafayette selects Divido's platform for its premier retail accelerator

Divido has been selected to join the exclusive Galeries Lafayette Plug and Play accelerator. The programme is designed to develop rapid prototypes and pilots between the participants and the partner retailers such as Kering, La Redoute and Carrefour.

French lenders partner with Divido to access deal flow and technology

For lenders who want to rapidly grow or defend existing revenue streams through point-of-sale finance, and want to offer new lines of credit and omnichannel capabilities, but grapple with the restrictions of legacy systems, Divido is the ideal technology partner.

For French lenders, Divido's platform provides a gateway to retailers in multiple countries and different currencies, all through one integration.

Working with French e-commerce platforms and PSPs

Working with major e-commerce platforms and PSPs, Divido is already deeply integrated into the French payments ecosystem. Recently, Divido partnered and went live with France's PrestaShop , one of the world's most popular e-commerce platforms, across several European markets.

Divido also won Worldline's payments hackathon, working with clients such as AccorHotels to deliver a winning payment solution within 48 hours.

To find out more about how Divido could help your business in France, please get in touch with us at france@divido.com

About Divido

Divido is a multinational white-label platform that connects lenders and retailers through one integration, enabling them to offer end-consumers the option to spread the cost of high-value items through monthly instalments.

Retailers offering Divido can increase sales by up to 20% and average order values by 15%, whilst lenders and payment providers licensing Divido's technology can expand their loan portfolios and grow transaction revenues. Over 1000 customers and partners work with Divido including: BNP Paribas, BMW and Lastminute.

Divido connects with lenders to deliver high acceptance rates and low fees. The platform is also omnichannel, available online, in-store and via mobile, and works across multiple countries through one integration.

Divido has been recognised by Google, Forrester and the U.K. Government as leading innovation in the finance and retail industries. To learn more about Divido, visit divido.com.