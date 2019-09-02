Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JPBT ISIN: US2575541055 Ticker-Symbol: 1ON 
Tradegate
29.08.19
15:59 Uhr
21,640 Euro
+0,800
+3,84 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,370
22,845
14:06
22,375
22,905
13:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOMO
DOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOMO INC21,640+3,84 %