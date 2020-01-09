Logi Analytics, Inc.: Logi Analytics Named the #1 Big Data Analytics Platform by Dresner Advisory Services

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 09, 2020has earned the highest vendor rating for big data analytics in the 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services .



"The nature of data is changing. It's growing bigger, faster, and is increasingly being managed in the next generation of data systems like Cloudera Data Platform (CDP), Elasticsearch, Google BigQuery, MongoDB, and Snowflake," said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi. "Our goal is to help application teams build great software by giving them unlimited access to modern data sources, so their end users can analyze data in seconds, even across tens of billions of rows-all within the applications they use every day."

No one understands the challenges of big data and modern data sources better than Charles Boicey, Chief Innovation Officer at Clearsense, a data platform-as-a-service built for healthcare that enables real-time insights into clinical, operational, and financial metrics. "We needed an application on the Clearsense platform that would support real-time analysis of over four million medical records collected over the past decade-along with publicly available data on metrics like air quality, pollen count, and even proximity to food deserts," said Boicey.

Clearsense uses this data, along with real-time and streaming data, to predict and detect stealthy diseases like sepsis, diabetes, and heart disease. They also help their customers utilize the Clearsense platform to capture data, perform analysis, and build algorithms. One client-Meharry Medical College in Nashville-found the Clearsense platform so compelling and impactful they utilized it to build and launch their data science program, and even started graduating their clinicians with certifications in data science.

The recognition from Dresner caps off a year of analyst accolades for Logi, which is exclusively focused on helping software teams embed modern dashboards, reports, and self-service analytics in their applications. Last month, Logi earned the highest vendor rating for embedded business intelligence for the fifth consecutive year in Dresner's 2019 Embedded BI Market Study . In October, Logi received the highest vendor rating for embedded BI in The BI Survey 19 from the Business Application Research Center. And last year, Gartner gave Logi a top score for OEM and embedded BI use case in the 2019 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for the fourth year in a row .

In addition to these four leading positions in analyst reports, Logi has had a year full of significant growth. In February, the company acquired Jinfonet Software, the leading provider of embedded pixel-perfect operational reporting and the maker of JReport . And in June, Logi acquired Zoomdata , the leading analytics platform for exploring big data and live streaming data.

"In our annual study we see overall sentiment toward big data importance remains high, with a number of organizations expressing interest in future uses," said Howard Dresner, president, founder, and chief research officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Logi on their performance in our Big Data Analytics study again this year."

