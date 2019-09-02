Anzeige
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 
02.09.19
14:13 Uhr
02.09.2019 | 14:17
Incap Corporation: Limitations for dividend distribution ended

Incap Corporation
Stock exchange release September 2, 2019 at 3.10 p.m. (EEST)

Limitations for dividend distribution ended

Due to the share capital reduction of Incap Oyj, carried out in 2016, there have been limitations for distribution of dividends.

These limitations have ended as of 31 August 2019, and there are no limitations for distribution of dividends.

Incap Oyj

Further information:
Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION.
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 820 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.


