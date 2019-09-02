EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 SEPTEMBER 2019 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENTS Attached warrants and certificates will be transferred as of 3 September 2019 to the NSDX Extended Trading Market segments on First North Finland. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 3.9.2019 WARRANTIT JA SERTIFIKAATIT WARRANTTIEN JA SERTIFIKAATTIEN SIIRTO EXTENDED TRADING MARKKINASEGMENTEILLE Oheiset warrantit ja sertifikaatit siirretään 3.9.2019 alkaen NSDX Extended trading markkinasegmenteille First North Finland -markkinapaikalla. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737397