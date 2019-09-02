Thanks to advanced VR technology, a fossil site in Chengjiang, Yunnan, was brought to life through a short VR film, "Home of Cambrian period", screened during the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

Chengjiang Fossil Site was one of the places recommended at the "Best Film Shooting Locations" session of the annual "Focus on China" event co-hosted by ANICA and Xinhuanet during the Venice International Film Festival. Audience attention was drawn by the spectacular landscape, rich heritage, and significant scientific value as captured by the unique virtual reality experience.

According to Vice President of Chengjiang Shanshui Tourism Development Co.,Ltd. Mr. Wei Wei, Chengjiang Fossil Site, located in the Southeastern Yunnan, is known as "the cradle of life on the earth" for its presentation of the one of the world's most complete record of an early Cambrian marine community, where at least 16 phyla and more than 200 species have been documented by far.

UNESCO inscribed Chengjiang Fossil Site into the World Heritage List in 2012. The only one of its kind in Asia, the site reveals an "exceptional testimony to the rapid diversification of life on Earth 530 million years ago," opening a "window of great significance to scholarship."

As Wei introduced, the film production started in 2018, aiming to raise understanding of the Chengjiang Fossil Site and its value to the world. In this film, VR technology recreates how groups of ancient local animals survived a series of earthquakes and volcanic disasters as well as other key events leading to the formation of the fossil site.

By releasing this VR film, Chengjiang invites filmmakers from around the world to use this unique fossil site as a production location. It is also hoped the film will draw fossil enthusiasts, students, and tourists to Chengjiang to discover the magic of evolution.

This is the 4th year that "Focus on China" was held as a side event at the Venice International Film Festival, with an aim to enhance the cultural exchange between China and Italy and facilitate China-EU cooperation in the filmmaking and trade.

