AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, September 2

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 September 2019:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,608%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 810 875,62
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,808%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 544 512,88
Interest period:11 June 2019 to 10 September 2019
Payment date:11 September 2019
Date convention:Following Business Day

2 September 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire