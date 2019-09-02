AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 September 2019:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 8,608% Interest amount due: ZAR7 810 875,62 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 8,808% Interest amount due: ZAR11 544 512,88 Interest period: 11 June 2019 to 10 September 2019 Payment date: 11 September 2019 Date convention: Following Business Day

2 September 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)