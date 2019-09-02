Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2019
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
77,5575
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
78,2655
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
77,5982
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
78,7439
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
09/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
78,5171
XPAR
TOTAL
15 000
78,1364
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
