Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77,5575 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,2655 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77,5982 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,7439 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,5171 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 78,1364

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005146/en/

Contacts:

Arkema