BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the Company)

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Melanie Roberts will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2019.

Mrs Roberts is a partner at Sarasin & Partners LLP. She has over 20 years of investment experience and joined Sarasin & Partners in 2011 where she is primarily responsible for the management of charity and pension fund portfolios. Prior to joining Sarasin & Partners, Mrs Roberts spent 16 years at Newton Investment Management as a fund manager of charity, private client and pension fund portfolios. She qualified with a degree in Modern Languages from Durham University and is an Associate of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of the UK.

Mrs Roberts will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. She currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 2 September 2019