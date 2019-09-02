Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 August to 23 August 2019.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.4108 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.8756 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78.6094 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.0031 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2019 FR0010313833 2000 78.0512 XPAR TOTAL 14,000 77.7714

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

