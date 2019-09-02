Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 August to 23 August 2019.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
19/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
76.4108
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
20/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
76.8756
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
21/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
78.6094
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/08/2019
FR0010313833
3000
79.0031
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/08/2019
FR0010313833
2000
78.0512
XPAR
TOTAL
14,000
77.7714
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
