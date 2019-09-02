The "Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-users and Deployment Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The applicant tracking systems market analysis considers sales from both cloud-based and on-premise. The analysis also considers the sales of applicant tracking systems in Europe.
In 2018, the cloud-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in awareness of the benefits associated with applicant tracking systems and developments in cloud-based models will play a significant role in the cloud-based segment to maintain its market position.
Also, our applicant tracking systems market report looks at factors such as digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.
However, availability of open-source and free applicant tracking systems, limitations associated with applicant tracking systems, and keyword optimization issue in applicant tracking systems may hamper the growth of the applicant tracking systems industry over the forecast period.
Increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems
The adoption of cloud-based computing is increasing owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. SMEs and organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) with the adoption of modern technologies. SMEs are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud solution providers.
Organizations can scale their workload only when required, eliminating the need to set up their own data centers involving high CAPEX and operational expenditure (OPEX). This will lead to the expansion of the applicant tracking systems market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Integration of AI into applicant tracking systems
The use of AI is increasing due to its ability to improve productivity and provide accurate results within a short period. Enterprises have started adopting Al for their functions as it automates transactional activities and offers analytical input by identifying patterns and trends in data. Al also streamlines the hiring and recruitment processes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the applicant tracking systems market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading applicant tracking systems manufacturers, that include:
- IBM Corp.
- iCIMS Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Also, the applicant tracking systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Large enterprises Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SMEs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of AI into applicant tracking systems
- Demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps
- Expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- IBM Corp.
- iCIMS Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
