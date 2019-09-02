Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 60 MW order for two merchant projects in Finland with 30-year service contract

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 2 September 2019

Vestas has secured an order from the Nordic developer OX2 backed by the UK investor Infracapital for the wind projects Kröpuln and Storbacken in Western Finland that will be realised on a merchant basis without any direct financial support. The projects have a total capacity of 60 MW of V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in Power Optimised Mode to maximise power production based on the sites' specific wind conditions.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

The order confirms the strong and long-term collaboration between Vestas and OX2, as the two partners have now announced new wind projects together every consecutive year for the past 13 years.

"Vestas has developed turbines and service structures very well fit for the Nordic unsubsidised market and we are very happy to strengthen the long-standing relationship between OX2 and Vestas with this project", says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

"This merchant order underlines how a tailored technical solution that leverages our market experience and project expertise enables a highly competitive business case for our long-term customer OX2 and their partners. These wind projects once again confirm wind energy's increasing competitiveness and offer lowest cost of energy to the Finish energy consumers", says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2021, with commissioning expected in the third quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Schmidt

Communications Partner

Vestas Northern & Central Europe

Tel: +49 40 46778 5153

Mobile: +49

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment